Letter: Trump's Weak Deal

A recent letter that claims Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban that provided severe consequences if they failed to follow the deal is absolutely false. Has the writer even read the agreement, which is available as a PDF document online? It’s barely over 3 pages long and commits the U.S. to withdraw all forces from 5 military bases, to release ALL political and combat prisoners, to review with the goal of eliminating all U.S. sanctions and the rewards list, to refrain from using force against Afghanistan or intervene in its domestic affairs, in return for which the Taliban would agree not to allow al-Qaeda to use Afghanistan to threaten the U.S. No statement of severe consequences if the Taliban fail to follow the accord. In addition, the U.S. also pledged economic aid to reconstruct the Afghan Islamic government! A weak deal by any measure. Get your facts right before you criticize Biden. The withdrawal would have been messy no matter who was President.
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.