 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's Weak Deal
View Comments

Letter: Trump's Weak Deal

  • Comments

A recent letter that claims Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban that provided severe consequences if they failed to follow the deal is absolutely false. Has the writer even read the agreement, which is available as a PDF document online? It’s barely over 3 pages long and commits the U.S. to withdraw all forces from 5 military bases, to release ALL political and combat prisoners, to review with the goal of eliminating all U.S. sanctions and the rewards list, to refrain from using force against Afghanistan or intervene in its domestic affairs, in return for which the Taliban would agree not to allow al-Qaeda to use Afghanistan to threaten the U.S. No statement of severe consequences if the Taliban fail to follow the accord. In addition, the U.S. also pledged economic aid to reconstruct the Afghan Islamic government! A weak deal by any measure. Get your facts right before you criticize Biden. The withdrawal would have been messy no matter who was President.

Ron Terpening

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News