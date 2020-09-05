 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's "Winning Issue"
View Comments

Letter: Trump's "Winning Issue"

To the Editor:

President Trump believes that he has found his winning issue for the November elections: The notion that only he can bring the hammer down and subdue what he defines as lawlessness in Democrat-run cities.

This disregards the fact that all this unrest is happening on his watch, and his rhetoric and on-the-ground efforts to dominate that unrest have only inflamed the violence.

President Trump has no desire for the cities to become peaceful. Having taken note that the unrest is whittling away public support for the Black Lives Matter movement and for efforts to solve the problems of systemic racism in policing, he believes that the unrest benefits him. He thus has no motive to work to bring about calm.

Look for Mr. Trump to continue using inflammatory rhetoric and threats of Federal intervention to sell his notion that he is a strong leader keeping people safe. Look for him to throw more gasoline on the already burning fires between now and November.

Paul Ottley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News