Letter: trump's
Letter: trump's

Remarkably, when we think we’ve seen or heard the worst, most outrageous affront and act of malfeasance by donald trump, the world’s premier liar, lawbreaker and hypocrite, he is able to further lower the bar. His latest outrage, arguably the worst of his innumerable offenses (so far), is the Atlantic Monthly report of his contempt of American military service personnel; even of those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom in order to preserve this miscreant’s ability to insult and defame them. This coward, who managed to avoid military service because of “bone spurs” (thereby avoiding being a “sucker” or “loser”), would have been an insult to any uniform that he might otherwise have worn.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

