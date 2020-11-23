 Skip to main content
Letter: Trumps's mental condition not his fault
Letter: Trumps's mental condition not his fault

Donald Trump, in both of his campaigns and his presidency, has exhibited despicable behavior. It is important to realize, however, that he may well be suffering from a disability that he has little to no control over. A recent article in PSYCHOLOGY TODAY, supported by 70,000 mental health professionals, suggests that his behavior, particularly his lack of empathy, provides evidence that he suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. His supporters may find seeming alliance with his policies and values, but it’s important to realize that such a mental condition is really only driven by self-service. Sadly, those who seem to admire him are either awed by his bravado or aim to exploit his naivete to their own ends. In truth, if Donald Trump were their son, brother, father, or grandfather, they would be seeking mental help for him, not elevating him to the highest governmental level in the world.

John Blackwell

Midtown

