As a retired Foreign Service officer, ex-ambassador, former naval officer and graduate of the U. S. Naval Academy, I have never been prouder of the FS institution and its members than this week. Ambassadors William Taylor, Marie Yovaonitch and FSO George Kent have honored their oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic with their damning testimony of the President's illegal efforts to hijack our foreign policy for illegal purposes and narrow personal partisan gain. I would also note that my compatriot and fellow academy grad, Amb. Taylor, also honored the ethic and moral valor he learned at West Point.
It breaks my heart to see our country sink to its current ethical level under Mr. Trump's leadership, but I am also convinced we shall overcome and regain our position as a moral leader internationally.
Jack Binns
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.