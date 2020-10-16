 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trust the institutions
View Comments

Letter: Trust the institutions

Trust in the institutions

Much has been said recently about peaceful transition of power. Peaceful transition of power has been a hallmark and symbol of the American political process for over 200 years. Having worked in Washington as a federal employee for many years, I trust the institutions, not necessarily the presidential appointees, but the employees of the institutions who all took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. I believe at noon on January 20th, if the president has not vacated the people’s house, four large Secret Service agents fully supported by the FBI will politely but firmly remove him from the White House.

carl foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News