Letter: Trust the institutions

Much has been said recently about peaceful transition of power. Peaceful transition of power has been a hallmark and symbol of the American political process for over 200 years. Having worked in Washington as a federal employee for many years, I trust the institutions, not necessarily the presidential appointees, but the employees of the institutions who all took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. I believe at noon on January 20th, if the president has not vacated the people’s house, four large Secret Service agents fully supported by the FBI will politely but firmly remove him from the White House.
carl foster
Green Valley
