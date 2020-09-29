 Skip to main content
Letter: Trust Us!
Letter: Trust Us!

Trump has said, more than once, that he may contest the results of the upcoming presidential election; that he may not turn over the presidential office because of "cheating" or "rigged" elections.

Mitch McConnell recently said "There will be a smooth transition of the presidency just as there always has been".

The Republican party has been an enabler for Trump now for 3.5 years. The GOP has said "We will wait for the next election to appoint a Supreme Court justice" which has proved to be not true. Why should we believe McConnell when he insures us that the election results will be honored? The Republican Senate has remained absolutely silent through out all of Trump's term; not one word of criticism or censor. Just who from the GOP is going to step up and force Trump to leave if he decides to challenge the election? For the the past 3.5 years it appears that it is party over country when it comes to the Republicans.

Thomas Schell

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

