Letter: Truth About Pipelines
Truth about pipelines; Quote from www.eia.gov - "The U.S. natural gas pipeline network is a highly integrated network that moves natural gas throughout the United States. The pipeline network has about 3 million miles of mainline and other pipelines that link natural gas production areas." Quote from NY Times - 7/8/2020 "More than 9,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines in the United States are currently being built or expanded, and another 12,500 miles have been approved or announced". President Joe Biden just revoked the permit on the U.S. portion of the Keystone Pipeline from the Canadian province of Alberta down to Nebraska, to join an existing pipeline included 1,084 mi of new pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. President Joe Biden just put an estimated 8,000 or more people out of work. Adding to more unemployed that cannot find jobs. Then he is letting thousands more people into the country who will also remain unemployed.

Gary Erickson

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

