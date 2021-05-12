 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Truth and Character
View Comments

Letter: Truth and Character

  • Comments

When a defeated president claims the opposition illegally usurped the people in an election to take over the leadership of a country, he is, in effect, accusing the opposition of treason. Treason requires bringing forth witnesses and proof. If treason cannot be proven, as it has not been in in this case, the accuser may be treasonous in their attempt to overthrow a legitimately elected government. And the proof of his treason is in his repeated statements and his building of a congressionally elected coalition in support of his lie.

It is not just a Big Lie that the election was illegitimate, it is denial of truth, repudiation of fact, and the unwillingness to accept the rulings of the courts. Legitimizing lies with repeated pronouncements declaring it the truth, has been a tactic of fascists, racists, and demagogues for ages. Courage to simply tell the truth should be simply a matter of character. Liz Cheney has shone to be the only republican in Congress with character and a conscience.

C.B. Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News