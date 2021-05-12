Letter: Truth and Character

When a defeated president claims the opposition illegally usurped the people in an election to take over the leadership of a country, he is, in effect, accusing the opposition of treason. Treason requires bringing forth witnesses and proof. If treason cannot be proven, as it has not been in in this case, the accuser may be treasonous in their attempt to overthrow a legitimately elected government. And the proof of his treason is in his repeated statements and his building of a congressionally elected coalition in support of his lie.
It is not just a Big Lie that the election was illegitimate, it is denial of truth, repudiation of fact, and the unwillingness to accept the rulings of the courts. Legitimizing lies with repeated pronouncements declaring it the truth, has been a tactic of fascists, racists, and demagogues for ages. Courage to simply tell the truth should be simply a matter of character. Liz Cheney has shone to be the only republican in Congress with character and a conscience.
C.B. Foster
Green Valley
