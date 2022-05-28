Letter: Truth and Consequences

Re: the May 21 article "Make the effort to find common ground."

I have been thinking about Paul Morton Ganeles' opinion piece ever since it appeared on May 21. In it, he made the case for sharing verified facts with family and friends in order to debunk lies and misinformation.

Coincidentally, the day before I read his article, I had tried to counter a false claim by an acquaintance with a link to an NPR article. She dismissed NPR as "very liberal leaning" and later said that the mainstream media, including NPR, PBS, and the BBC, were all "very very censored if not outright lying." She preferred Newsmax and OOAN and then spewed out a number of hate-filled lies about a variety of topics.

At that point, I realized we would never reach the common ground that Mr. Ganeles was hoping for because we would never agree on what was the truth.

Was it worth the effort? I really don't know. The consequence was finding out what my acquaintance really believes while losing her as a possible friend in the process.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

