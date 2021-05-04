 Skip to main content
Letter: Truth and Reconciliation
Letter: Truth and Reconciliation

A “truth and reconciliation” commission needs to be formed in this country to address the lingering ignorance and racism at the heart of our political chasm as well as the ongoing voter suppression which stems from it.

Republicans are saying they want to “move on,” from their insurrection, without ever admitting they were wrong about fraud, or the fact that their “easier voting, harder cheating” narrative is just rhetoric designed to cast more doubt on ongoing election practices, or that new laws they are proposing, based on that rhetoric, are clearly designed to suppress legal voting.

This is all a reverberating echo of this country’s historic failure to confront systemic racism. Until those conservatives longing for the "good old days" recognize and admit the truth about those good old days, we will be doomed to continuing strife. Truth must come before reconciliation.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

