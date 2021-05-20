 Skip to main content
Letter: Truth and the Constitution
Letter: Truth and the Constitution

Now that Republicans have signed onto becoming good card carrying members of the dysfunctional political cult headed by their anointed leader, Donald Trump, America needs to be on high alert. We may live in a democracy, but the majority of one of our two major political parties’ declines to question the judgment of their leader, they devalue individuals, organizations, and nations, and will do whatever is necessary to put down dissent. This slip into authoritarian rule is harmful to our way of government. Misplaced admiration, for anyone, is a waste of one’s time and a hindrance to their expression of rational, truthful, thought. This gang is dangerous and will never admit to the truth as long as it may get in the way of their path to power. We may not fully understand why Republicans drink the Trump Kool-Aid, but we don’t have to. We just need to insure our Constitution is what guides our nation, and not some distorted ideology.

Bob Bascelli

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

