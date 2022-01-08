Letter: Truth and Trust

In its effort to regain and maintain power, the Republican Party has ceased to exist as a democratically based political institution. It has become, instead, a cult, composed of a minority of American citizens desiring to pursue their own agenda by destroying our democratic system of government.
By replacing truth with manipulative lying, it seeks to replace trust... trust in each other and in our institutions, trust based upon scientific fact and responsible governing...with blind obedience to its self-serving precepts. It seeks to eliminate education as a vital, independent, learning process, instead seeking to use it as a propagandizing tool to reinforce its narrow purposes; it misuses basic individual rights to encourage civil disobedience.
January 6th did happen; irresponsible governmental individuals did participate in a failed insurrection. Thankfully, a responsible government has followed, seeking to reestablish trust and individual rights. Nothing could be more important to our future.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
