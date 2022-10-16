Letter: Truth in Advertising vs. Truth in Political Campaigns?

So, here's my query, if we must have truth in advertising (thank you!) WHY, for Pete's sake, don't we ALSO require truth in political advertising? Example, just saw a Kari Lake advert on her doing away with taxes on groceries and rent...

Well, let's first start, changes in law are legislative in design, as opposed to Administrative Edict, regardless of what her buddy Donnie claims.

More importantly, in Arizona, there is already no state tax on groceries or rent! So, Ms. Lake promises to repeal a tax to citizens that doesn't exist, I guess she cannot help but succeed?

Scotty Dean

Midtown