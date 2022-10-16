 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Truth in Advertising vs. Truth in Political Campaigns?

  • Comments

So, here's my query, if we must have truth in advertising (thank you!) WHY, for Pete's sake, don't we ALSO require truth in political advertising? Example, just saw a Kari Lake advert on her doing away with taxes on groceries and rent...

Well, let's first start, changes in law are legislative in design, as opposed to Administrative Edict, regardless of what her buddy Donnie claims.

More importantly, in Arizona, there is already no state tax on groceries or rent! So, Ms. Lake promises to repeal a tax to citizens that doesn't exist, I guess she cannot help but succeed?

Scotty Dean

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News