Letter: Truth in Media
It is my understanding that some believe our American election was fraud - in spite of all evidence to the contrary. This untruth is presented to the public largely through social media, and largely through Fox News commentary. We must inform ourselves most diligently and fight for Truth in Media. Our large voter turnout and transparent count amidst a growing pandemic was the highest expression of democracy.

Janet Parkhurst

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

