Letter: Truth Muddies Lies

Lest the devotees of our former President become infected with the extraordinary facts and truth emanating from the Jan 6 Committee hearings on the Capitol insurrection, Trump is ratcheting up his threats to run again in 2024. My guess is he just can’t bear the cooling of constant adulation and needs to act quickly to keep his fans in a frenzy of chaos and lies in fear that they will fall into a dark rabbit hole of truth and give him a swift kick down a muddy road.