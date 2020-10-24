Letter: Truth or Consequences?

Truth or Consequences?
Get this. The US Treasury Dept. head recently was quoted as saying that the President’s plan related to payroll deductions for Social Security would not have any impact on future payments to Social Security beneficiaries. None! Some current political TV ads, however, claim that the President’s plan will cause Social Security to be out of funds in three years. 2023. Broke. Purposeful distortion. But frequently aired. Now get this. The US Security and Exchange Commission has fined BMW (the luxury car) 18 million dollars for reporting inflated monthly US sales figures. Purposeful distortion. With the current barrage of political advertising and the extent to which some seem to be based on misinformation, wouldn’t it serve potential voters if the commission responsible for monitoring truths would act in the same capacity as the SEC by fining those who distort the truth, now and wherever the reliance on truth is valued?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
