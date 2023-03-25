Two years ago, Tucker Carlson’s taped admission “I lie. I like lying.” went viral. And still viewers continued to follow him. Now, thanks to the Dominion defamation lawsuit against them, we know Fox News lies go all the way to the top. According to internal emails, on-camera personalities and corporate executives knowingly spread falsehoods, unfounded personal attacks and conspiracy theories, and laughed at their viewers’ gullibility all the way to the bank.

Because they have exemplified it all along, Fox understands what it means to be “Fake News.” Their for-profit lies have stoked fear, anger, resentment, and ultimately violence. Unfortunately, all of us have suffered the consequences of their lies for far too long.

Perhaps this time, Fox viewers will take stock and consider their options. With plenty of legitimate news outlets to choose from, they can hear the truth or continue to embrace destructive lies. They can be well-informed or remain ignorant about current affairs. They can be independent thinkers or corporate stooges.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley