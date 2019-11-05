Our nation has undergone a political schism, far worse than in past decades. How did we get here? How did we start questioning truth and start to see it as optional? Our far right news media began many years ago to bring opinions to news and pass them off as facts. This agenda could have easily sprung from the postmodernism philosophy where one can discount the idea of objective truth. After years of opinion based thinking, we are now in the post-truth era where feelings are more accurate than facts. Our president’s rally in Mississippi was a study in “truth as an option”. It was replete with hyperbole, sensationalism and condescension. Our president has replaced the truth with Donald’s truth. If you don’t hear it from him, it’s fake. So, part of the electorate believes Donald’s truth and the other part believes in objective truth. So now these two camps are at war with each other in a fight for the truth.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.