What a surprise! Donald Trump, in his bizarre and insultingly inappropriate Memorial Day tweet, so accurately described a faction of his own supporters (and himself). He called out "terrorists, misfits, lunatic thugs, communist, Marxist and fascist pigs". Donald, I'm amazed. I never thought you'd be so truthful. Are you finally looking at the truth of Jan. 6? And saying our nation has never been in greater peril, right on. I am astounded at your newfound insights. What gives?