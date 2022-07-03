 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: TRUTH STILL MATTERS

If you have watched the Hearings from start to finish, there is little doubt that you are now even more convinced that Trump was ruthless, cunning, and evil in his quest to remain President. Hearing the witnesses whose names have little meaning to us speak of all they have lost as they remained loyal to the Constitution, rule of law and to their own conscious has been a real testimonial to their determination to keep our democracy safe by not caving into Trump’s unrelenting pressure. It may be Pollyannish, but it is sincerely hoped that by having these hearings televised, the Trump pawns will get the guts to come forward and speak in unison of the atrocities Trump has spear-headed to stay in power. Courageous people are the ones who are showing the world that evil does not have to win over good…that there is a way to end this horrible chapter in our country’s history by telling the truth.

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

