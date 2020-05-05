Letter: truth

Perpetual Trump haters, please condemn Trump for things he has actually said or done. Not things you think he might have said or done. Not things your Hate-Trump Newsletter says he may have said or done. Those things are usually false. Letters are too short to list many examples, but one is that Trump did NOT say COVID-19 was a hoax, it was Sean Hannity who said that. In fact Trump said he did not know how serious it was at the same time your Democrat heroes were saying Corvid-19 was absolutely nothing to worry about. If you don't believe me, there is plenty of video to prove it. I know you will keep hating Trump because it is what gives your lives meaning. You have a right to your own opinion. You DO NOT have a right to your own facts. Stick to reality!
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
