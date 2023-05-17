Re: May 5 article: “Arizona Supreme Court says Kari Lake’s lawyer lied”. A lawyer lied in court. A lawyer. Really. And this is news? About a profession that is based in proficient lying? Who are the masters of the half-truth, the twisted truth, the exaggeration, the inuendo, the stretched truth, and, yes, the outright full-fledged lie? Many become politicians. A huge factor that is wrong with the American Court and Political systems.