Letter: Truthfully, Biden won.

You believe that the election was stolen from Trump? Consider the dozens of lawsuits that attempted to prove Trump had won. According to Wikipedia's detailed review of over sixty post-election lawsuits filed on Trump’s behalf, “only one ruling was initially in Trump's favor --- and it was later overturned.” These cases, attempting to demonstrate election fraud, were dismissed regardless of the judge’s party; many of the judges had been appointed by Trump. Why were the lawsuits dismissed? The evidence brought by Trump’s lawyers, when obligated in court to speak “the truth and nothing but the truth”, was insufficient or frivolous. William Barr, Trump’s loyal Attorney General, concluded that Biden and Harris did win. Courts of law are bound to evidence and constitutional law, not to an individual, as Trump expects, nor the judge’s personal wishes, nor a political story-teller’s hearsay, conjecture, innuendo and surmise, however convincingly narrated and continuously repeated.
Dorothy Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.