Letter: Truths About Trump's Triumps

When letter writers speak of President Trump's great successes they seem to leave out important facts that might be needed for proper evaluation. In a recent letter two of Trump's "successes," the new treaty with Canada and Mexico known as the U.S.M.C.A., and the agreement to partially wind down the tariff war with China were used as examples. The U.S.M.C.A. has not been taken up in the Senate. There is a great deal of opposition among the most fiscally conservative Republicans and pressure from a Mexican billionaire businessman that may kill the deal Trump made with Democrats to get passage in the House of Representatives. And in fact the changes from NAFTA to the USMCA are very limited. The trade agreement with China is very limited and many U.S. economists and business leaders have been critical of its contents. It still keeps in place many of the tariffs on both sides.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
