Letter: Truthteller Trump

Trump has finally told the truth. He said mail-in voting would lead to massive election fraud. It's happening right now. He's doing it. He's not even trying to hide it. He's daring us to stop him. Trump's Post Office, under his handpicked Postmaster, is cutting service, delaying delivery, and removing mailboxes. At the same time it's warning that potentially millions of mail-in ballots will not arrive in time for Election Day, and therefore will not be counted. Even by Republican standards, that is voter suppression on an epic scale.
Americans used to believe that even if nothing else united us, we believed in the right to vote as fundamental to our American identity. Those who do not support the right to vote, who would suppress the right to vote, are not Americans. They are just people who happen to live in the United States.
Christopher McIlroy
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!