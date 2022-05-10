 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Try Another Bus Stop

  • Comments

Re: Abortion Laws 4/30/22. The writer does little service to sell abortion. She thinks it a clever analogy to bus newborns to state lawmakers now fighting to restrict abortions in the same vein as Texas threatening to bus migrants to Washington. She claims these babies would be born because of state banned abortion. In stark reality, aside from rape (incest is also rape), that newborn passenger was brought into this world as the direct and single result of the decision of the mother and a man to engage in unprotected sex. A recommendation to better protect the unborn and enrich the lives of many others, when confronted with an unplanned pregnancy get on that bus and take it to an adoption agency. There awaits a plethora of assistance which will ultimately reward one of a million couples in this country currently on the waiting list to adopt.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Voter Fraud is Real

Proclaiming that voter fraud doesn't exist doesn't make it so, and flies in the face of historical record. Paper ballots cast in person and co…

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News