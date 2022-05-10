Letter: Try Another Bus Stop

Re: Abortion Laws 4/30/22. The writer does little service to sell abortion. She thinks it a clever analogy to bus newborns to state lawmakers now fighting to restrict abortions in the same vein as Texas threatening to bus migrants to Washington. She claims these babies would be born because of state banned abortion. In stark reality, aside from rape (incest is also rape), that newborn passenger was brought into this world as the direct and single result of the decision of the mother and a man to engage in unprotected sex. A recommendation to better protect the unborn and enrich the lives of many others, when confronted with an unplanned pregnancy get on that bus and take it to an adoption agency. There awaits a plethora of assistance which will ultimately reward one of a million couples in this country currently on the waiting list to adopt.