Letter: Try Explaining Protecting Kids Act

The latest “do something” hysteria about gun violence is just that, and is likely to be ineffective at reducing gun violence. If Democrats were serious about reducing gun violence thru legislation they might consider a couple of things. First, stop vilifying Republicans. Attacking the opposition is never a successful negotiating strategy. Second, Democrat congressional leaders need to explain in plain English to the American people how they expect that each part of the Protecting Kids Act will reduce gun violence, and by how much. Nonsensical words like “common sense” are meaningless. If folks understand the legislation, the intent and the estimated value they might get behind it.