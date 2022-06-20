 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Try Explaining Protecting Kids Act

The latest “do something” hysteria about gun violence is just that, and is likely to be ineffective at reducing gun violence. If Democrats were serious about reducing gun violence thru legislation they might consider a couple of things. First, stop vilifying Republicans. Attacking the opposition is never a successful negotiating strategy. Second, Democrat congressional leaders need to explain in plain English to the American people how they expect that each part of the Protecting Kids Act will reduce gun violence, and by how much. Nonsensical words like “common sense” are meaningless. If folks understand the legislation, the intent and the estimated value they might get behind it.

“just do something” hand wringing is never effective at solving any problems and in this case is more intended to give Democrats political cover and a club to pound on Republicans in the election. Is that Democrat intent, or is it to try to solve a problem?

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

