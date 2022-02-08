Letter: TSA allowing illegal entrants use their arrest warrants as ID to board planes

Can you say insane, unbelievable or ridiculous? The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confirmed that they are allowing undocumented entrants to use their U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued arrest warrants, I-200 Warrant for Arrest of an Alien, and I-205 Warrant for Removal of an Alien, as alternate identifications to board commercial airplanes. The obvious question here is why TSA, a federal government security agency, does not detain these people and notify the local ICE office? Apparently this practice pre-dates the Biden administration, but it is still ludicrous. Just where are these people traveling to, back to their country of origin, which I doubt, or to some other destination within America?
Charley Favors
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.