Letter: Tucson Bahá’ís grieve for George Floyd, seek to promote race amity and justice
With Americans nationwide, the members of the Bahá’í Faith in Tucson learned of the killing of George Floyd - a tragedy serving as a painful reminder of a nationwide pattern of injustice experienced daily by African-Americans and people of color - with great sadness and dismay.

Bahá’í belief and action are rooted in the pivotal principles of the oneness of humanity, of unity in diversity, and the centrality of justice to all human affairs. Bahá’u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, wrote: “Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch.” He furthermore proclaimed: “The light of men is Justice. Quench it not with the contrary winds of oppression and tyranny. The purpose of justice is the appearance of unity among men.”

With people of goodwill throughout Tucson, we pray for the Floyd family and for people of color across America, and stand committed to contributing to interracial amity and justice in Tucson and worldwide.

Michael Kanning, Corresponding Secretary Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of Tucson

Midtown

