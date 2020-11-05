 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Muslims response to Paris Attacks
Letter: Tucson Muslims response to Paris Attacks

“To kill one innocent person is to kill all mankind (Quran 5:32)”

I was horrified to hear about the murders by so-called Muslims in France. It is a tragedy that these men take the lives of innocent people to show power. They bring nothing but heartbreak and misery. As a Muslim myself, it is shameful seeing these psychopaths commit horrific atrocities in the name of the religion I love.

However, rather than condemning all their Muslim countrymen, and their Islamic culture, France would benefit far more by coming together and showing compassion and love and proving that hate will not overpower them. Nationalists, terrorists, criminal organizations, and all extremist groups actively look for people who feel insecure, inferior, and powerless to radicalize for their corrupt interests. True strength comes from showing we will stand together, and not by creating divisions between ourselves, despite differences. True strength comes from understanding and honoring the differences between people, including their cultures, religion, and beliefs and proudly saying, “We are one people”

AAMIR QURAISHY

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

