Thank you to Mike Nickerson for his opinion letter in today’s 6/22/2023 Arizona Daily Star titled “Christians shouldn’t be misled by political rhetoric.” The well written and thoughtful letter makes an extraordinary connection between Christ’s primary message to man/womankind and today’s social issues: “Jesus came “to bring good news to the poor, release to the captives and freedom to the oppressed.”” Words to remember when evaluating political candidates. Thank you again to Mike Nickerson!