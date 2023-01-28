 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Opinion: Terry Bracy

If you can’t attack a party’s political philosophy and agenda results, attack personality. Liberalism philosophy changed America from a melting pot to a bitter stew of waring tribes, opened the door to ISIS, illegals crossing the border, defunding police, Afghanistan surrender which opened the door for Putin to attack Ukraine. History reveals that great society programs destroyed the black family, Liberalism is akin to Socialism. Socialism is less freedom. Shouldn’t the media evaluate political philosophy and agendas thru the eyes of history, and not personality?

Ed Mesko

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

