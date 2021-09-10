Letter: Tucson remembers 9/11

On 9/11 I was at work in a federal government facility, about 40 miles from the Pentagon. When the first plane hit the Twin Towers word quickly spread throughout the building. As I had a television in my office for monitoring Congress on C-SPAN, co-workers gathered in my office and we huddled around the TV, watching live as the second plane hit the Towers and as the Towers came down. After the Pentagon was hit, it became clear that the government was also a target, and we were ordered to evacuate our facility.
Airplanes were grounded, and travel outside the country was effectively banned in the aftermath of the attacks. For several months, America was isolated. When travel was again allowed, my wife and I joined a group tour to Spain. When the group arrived at our hotel in Madrid, the hotel staff was visibly excited by our arrival. They informed us that we were the first American tourists to visit the hotel since 9/11.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.