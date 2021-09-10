 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson remembers 9/11
View Comments

Letter: Tucson remembers 9/11

  • Comments

On 9/11 I was at work in a federal government facility, about 40 miles from the Pentagon. When the first plane hit the Twin Towers word quickly spread throughout the building. As I had a television in my office for monitoring Congress on C-SPAN, co-workers gathered in my office and we huddled around the TV, watching live as the second plane hit the Towers and as the Towers came down. After the Pentagon was hit, it became clear that the government was also a target, and we were ordered to evacuate our facility.

Airplanes were grounded, and travel outside the country was effectively banned in the aftermath of the attacks. For several months, America was isolated. When travel was again allowed, my wife and I joined a group tour to Spain. When the group arrived at our hotel in Madrid, the hotel staff was visibly excited by our arrival. They informed us that we were the first American tourists to visit the hotel since 9/11.

Larry DeWitt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News