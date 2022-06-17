Letter: Tulsa

The headline on a story inside Thursday's Star said that three people had been killed in a shooting in Tulsa. (A fourth later died.) My first thought was "Only three?" My reaction is a discredit to me, but I am sure that I was not alone. There have been so many mass shootings that an attack killing four innocents barely seems newsworthy. We must take action. Requiring universal background checks and banning sales of military weapons to civilians are necessary first steps.