What is missed in the castigation of Trump is a simple observation of uniqueness: He is the first citizen President since George Washington!

Not having come up 'through the ranks" it is understandable that he would make errors.

Recognizing that fact, most if not all of his 'lawbreaking' should be ignored.

His voters see this, the tight lipped protectors of the status quo see it and fight it.

Charles Josephson

Midtown