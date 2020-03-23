Letter: Tump's Desperation Moves

Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are touting their plans to throw cash at Americans, along with potential tax cuts etc. Why have we not seen a proposal to rescind the enormous tax cuts this administration gave to its billionaire supporters and cabinet members ?Just think of what all that money could be used for ! More ventilators, more protective gear, more virus testing, providing emergency hospital beds........
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.