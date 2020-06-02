Letter: Turmoil in America

We are experiencing Trump's America! Riots, over 105,000 people dead because of a poorly prepared response to a pandemic, an economy heading toward a depression, white terrorists freely patrolling state houses with military style weapons, a white police officer video taped killing a black person, Trump threatening to turn the dogs and his supporters loose against people protesting, Trump refusing to release his DNA in a rape case, Trump refusing to release his tax returns, Trump refusing to release his grades from school, Trump threatening anyone who says no to him, his lying constantly, and his heading a Republican Party that finds no fault with what he does, you see the backdrop behind the fires and turmoil besetting our nation.
For the well being of the nation Trump should resign, and come November, every Republican should be voted out of office for allowing Trump to hijack their Party.
Jim Dreis
East side
