Letter: Turning in their Graves

There are 90,000 American soldiers buried in cemeterys on foreign soil, Arlington Cemetery I have four friend's buried there too. I bet all those who gave their lives for our Freedoms for this Great COUNTRY are turning in their Graves. A so called American President trying to over turn are Election Return's by claiming fraudulent Votes. #45 hires, ambulance chasing Attorneys who are low lifes like #45. My Dad served in WW11 in the Army, Purple Heart and a Silver Star, his ashes must be jumping!! What #45 is breaking a Federal Law, but he doesn't care! Like he doesn't care about the dying from Covid-19!! No comparison for other's just ME Attitude!! Get rid of our National nightmare, I can't wait till January 20 or sooner!!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
