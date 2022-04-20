 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Turning the clock back for women? Just try!!!

We've come a long way baby! It started in the late sixties with Bella Abzug, Gloria Steinem and in the 70s with Helen Reddy's "We are Woman" and we've never looked back. We now occupy some very high profile and powerful positions in the private sector, government, military and countless others because we were able to make CHOICES during the course of our lives. Equal rights has always been our goal and we are still focused on achieving it much to the chagrin of old men in powerful places. They and other religious zealots must STOP trying to control the CHOICES we make regarding our bodies, our lives, how we choose to live them and with whom. Here's hoping my 10 year old granddaughter will have the freedom to make her own choices about her body and her life when she becomes an adult. Hopefully the Supreme Court won't cut her and the next generation of women off at their knees and rob them of their freedom of CHOICE.

Debbie Smith

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

