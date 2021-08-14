 Skip to main content
Letter: TUSD Teaching Anarchy
Letter: TUSD Teaching Anarchy

Regarding Mr. Rossi’s letter, I believe rather than teaching “anarchy” to students, TUSD and other school districts are not only showing that unjust and dangerous laws must be fought both legally and with common sense but that it is sometimes necessary to think for one’s self. The idea that a “no mask” requirement be mandated in the schools is removing one of our self-defense mechanisms against the newest virus and its virus variants. Other school district’s - in different states – have come up with same disregard for an unjust and dangerous law and refuse to follow the same ill thought out laws regarding student and teacher safety. Wishing that the virus did not exist is very well, but to think that you will be “magically” protected and safe because the governor decrees that it is now possible to return to normal habits is not just ill thought out but dangerous to those of us who are still trying to survive the virus and its possible variants.

RRebl

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

