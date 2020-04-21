Letter: TV News Missed the Mark
I watched Fox News during the first half of March and witnessed an example of what is known as post-truth mentality, (the contention that feelings are more important than facts). Their reporting of COVID-19 was one about how not to be concerned with it. They minimized the seriousness of it based on supposition, not facts. No less than eight members of the Fox team had this same opinion. Fox was ignoring the Chinese experience with this disease. Meanwhile, Fox News watchers were believing what they heard and acted in a nonchalant manner toward the disease. Fox just added to the turmoil caused by this disease with their irresponsible reporting/opinions. A post-truth mentality has consequences!

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

