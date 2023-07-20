Our former president has been accused of many crimes in various jurisdictions. Some of these accusations include attempts to overturn the election that was upheld as legitimate in 62 State and Federal courts. Other accusations involve mishandling of government documents, conspiracy to commit election fraud, interference with election duties, obstruction of an official proceeding, inciting, assisting or aiding an insurrection, and many other serious crimes. These allegations come from institutions within our government where the law is the driving factor, not partisan politics. Despite these allegations and many personal charges related to his lack of character and crass behavior, his supporters remain steadfast and loyal. And they insist he is the candidate of choice in the upcoming 2024 election. From this, I can only conclude that Mark Twain was right. “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.”