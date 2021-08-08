Letter: Twenty Four Vaccines

If one goes to the CDC.gov website you will see 24 commonly used vaccines. Most are familiar names such as smallpox, chickenpox, measles, polio, tetanus. annual flu shots, etc. Why is the Covid 19 vaccine questioned by so many people? Our list of vaccines has saved millions of lives, and prevented serious illness over the last century. Why would anyone believe that Covid 19 does not exist or is not lethal. The only reason I can fathom for the blindness and ignorance is when we make medical treatment of communicable diseases a political issue. My qualifications for making this observation is that I can read and I know the difference between credibility and conspiracy.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.