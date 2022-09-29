Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more workers a society has, the richer it becomes for most of its citizens. However, inevitably some people get richer than others. The super-rich use more of the infrastructure. They pollute more. In short, they also require more “his man Fridays” to do the work so that they can play.
No person is a billion times better than the average person. In that direction lie oligarchs and dictators. There should be no such thing as a billionaire. It’s antisocial.
We have never grown the economy fast enough to pay our debts or keep up with infrastructure needs, or pay for our wars. So where should the money come from? Tax the rich. Let’s start with the top 1%. Let’s bring the billionaires into the society of tax paying citizens. They will be richer for it.
Burl Dunn
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.