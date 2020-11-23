 Skip to main content
Letter: Twilight Zone imaginings of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Rudy had "a fistful of affidavits" from "60 witnesses," saying they saw a truck pull up in the "wee hours of the morning," loading garbage and paper bags "full of ballots, thousands of ballots." When they saw no one was around, they ran them through the voting machines "three times." Of course, no one was around except the '60 witnesses,' who no one saw.

Powell declared the election was rigged by Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, who is "very anti-Trump." Chavez died in 2013. Yet, he came back to program the Venezuelan-made voting machines in Biden's favor. "Our votes are counted in Germany and Spain by a company owned by affiliates of Chavez and Maduro," and these companies are, of course, run by "the number two associate of George Soros." Cuba was involved, as well.

She said she has an affidavit from someone who chatted with Chavez admitting this. And, "it was all approved by Antifa," with the Clinton Foundation making the arrangements.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

