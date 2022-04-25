Letter: Two character types of people coming to America

There are two character types of people coming to America. One person applies through the legal process to immigrate here. They, or a family sponsor already here, fill out the lengthy government forms, pay the fees and wait patiently for years to have their application reviewed. They will travel to a U.S. Embassy/Consulate abroad for an interview and undergo a physical examination. The Embassy/Consulate will conduct inquiries with the host country to see if the person has any criminal or possible terrorism backgrounds. If all is well, the applicant is approved and the person can legally immigrate to America. The other person pays a smuggler to bring them to the border and illegally enter the country, violating Conspiracy to Commit Human Smuggling. They surrender to the Border Patrol and claim asylum based on fleeing from violence when they are really fleeing from bad economic conditions. Which person is of a better character, deserving of staying in America and possibly being rewarded with becoming a citizen one day?