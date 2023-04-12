A March 9th letter, entitled “Right-wing grievances” lectured a previous submitter of making the accusation that “liberals” are in favor of ‘defunding the police, freeing criminals, supporting illegal immigration, and ’enabling’ lawlessness.’ I would add to that profligate spending without the means of supporting that spending. If that statement is true, how can any liberal support President Biden and his administration and cronies. The current Administration is actively promoting all of the issues listed above. Sounds very two-faced to me. However, it is not surprising considering that “Trump Delusion Syndrome” tends to make people stupid, if not just blind to actual reality.