Letter: Two futile searches

In the early 16th century, the Spanish explorer, Ponce de Leon was sent to the new world, now the USA, by the king of Spain to find the fountain of youth. He searched but failed to find it. In the 21st century the republican party searched for evidence of vast voter fraud in the 2020 election. They too failed to find what they were looking for. Both failed for the same reason: none existed. Sixty courts of law have also failed to find voter fraud. Nevertheless, the republican search continues. Ponce de Leon eventually gave up his search. Will republicans ever do the same?

Harry Peck

Tubac

