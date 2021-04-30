Letter: "Two GOP Senators Blast Critics of ...Voting Changes"

Republican state senators held a conference to "blast" critics of their bills intended to cull voter polls of some voters, requiring them to reregister , and impose additional identification requirements for mail in ballots.
Opponents charge the bills target Democrats, resulting in voter suppression to the advantage of Republicans. The GOP senators argue they are being unfairly labeled as "racist".
The senators are guilty of (1) ignoring history, and (2) failing to understand the "context" of the bills. After Emancipation some states embraced "Jim Crow" voter restrictions aimed at blocking Black voters. That history links to the modern context: (a) a Republican Party which embraces a "southern strategy", (b) 2020 Republican election losses, and (C) a losing Republican candidate mounting unfounded allegation of "fraud".
What is a party to do? Its clear its campaign is to lessen the number of Democratic voters. Nothin else makes sense in terms of the timing.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
